We really need rain. Corn is showing signs of stress. We will really be hurting for rain if this high air pressure doesn’t break down and give us something. Storms are out there but not making it to us. Fellows have wrapped with post and side dressing. If rain does come now, we will see some weeds pop up. I’ve seen some giant ragweed catch a couple of tenths of an inch and they come right back. Then those giant ragweed can be 4 feet tall. If we do get a rain soon, this could be an issue with soybeans in 30-inch rows this year because they aren’t canopied.