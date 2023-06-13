People are also reading…
We are hoping for more rain than we got. We got a drizzle pretty much all day Sunday — only one tenth of an inch. We are irrigating as much as possible. The Colorado potato beetle is out in full force. We are starting to see some other insect pressure. On the grain side, post spraying is just about done; side dressing is in full swing. Some of the early corn crop is in full canopy and some early beans are too. There is rain in the forecast. Hopefully we get what we need. It should be interesting to see what shakes out this week.