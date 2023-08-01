People are also reading…
Boy, did we get rain this week! It followed 1.3 inches last week. Early in the week we got 1.1 inches and between 2 and 2.5 inches on Friday. It will be nice to see what happens next. This rain will save what’s left of the crop — but I don’t know what’s left of the crop after the heat stress. On the veggie side, sweet corn and apples are ready now and sweet potatoes next week. There is more rain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday here, and since we just got some moisture, we might actually get the rain this time.