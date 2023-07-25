People are also reading…
We got another inch and three-tenths of rain that did a good job of saving the crop we have. It’s kind of a substantial rain compared to what we’ve been getting this year. It’s not going to be a bin-buster year, but it’s looking like we may have respectable yields. If there had been no rain last week, it was looking pretty bleak. From what I’ve seen, 95% of the corn is tasseled. My roadside scouting shows some corn is pollinated, and we will be able to start yield checks in about three weeks. Many soybeans got a second pass of herbicides.