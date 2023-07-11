People are also reading…
This week is really make or break for the season here. If we get some rain over a few days, I think we could set ourselves up better in the north. If not, we might be looking at a crop insurance year. What we need is 6 inches of rain slowly over a week and a half. We do have some early field corn tasseling. Beans are looking like everybody has cleaned them up here again. We are less than a week from sweet corn. We’ve been pulling carrots for two weeks and will be digging potatoes soon.