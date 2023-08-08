People are also reading…
We missed the rains this time and it’s getting a little dusty again, but the subsoil at 8 or 9 inches down still has moisture. The rains a few weeks ago helped, and things are still looking up. The sweetcorn that pollinated during the hot, dry spell surprisingly looks pretty good. Field corn should look pretty similar. We will find out real quick what yield potential for field corn is when we do yield checks over the next few weeks. The soybeans are now putting pods on and filling them out. We need a little more rain to fill out the beans. Some got cheater beans (second crop after wheat) coming up. We finished our organic recertification inspections last week and that went well. I harvested tomatoes this week, and we’re planted winter radishes and late beans.