We made it through the heat wave. Even though we got 5 inches a while ago, we are still hurting for rain and are still below average rainfall. According to the extended forecast, there will be no measureable rain here for the next two weeks. We will be back into the dry pattern. I don’t think it will be a bumper year for soybeans, but there will be pockets with really good yields where they got timely rains. Overall, it will be an average year, but I think it will be all over the board with yields. I think the strip-till and no-till fields will finish a little better this year than chiseled ones.