It looks like we are in for a warm one this week. We’ll see what happens. The nice thing with the hot temperatures now is that we are past pollination for the most part. We are kind of on cruise control now. The little bit of rain we had last week was nice. I guess we will see how it will affect corn and soybeans. It will be interesting when we do yield checks. I have heard of some tar spot, but with hot, dry weather this summer, I don’t see a lot of disease. Most in this area are on third-cut hay and some are on fourth cut. It should be a pretty good hay crop.