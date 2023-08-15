People are also reading…
It’s our week for rain – a nice steady rain with about an inch by the end of the day. We’re getting close to sweet potato harvest, but it’s still a little way off. Sweet corn is coming off right, left and center. We had a good farmers market again last week. Planting late may have worked to the advantage for some corn growers this year because of the timing of rain and pollination. In a week or two, yield checks will start in earnest and we’ll have a better idea. Corn harvest might start the first week in October in some areas this year. It will be interesting to see how yields vary as to planting dates.