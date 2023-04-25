People are also reading…
We got about 1.5 inches of rain last week which slowed things down. Before that, a couple of guys in the area started in soybeans and corn. Spring anhydrous is going on. Local co-ops were out spreading and spraying; they were probably as busy as they could be before rain. It slowed down and everybody got a little break. Sandy ground is drying up again now. On the vegetable side of things, onions and cole crops were the first out. Greens, spinach and radishes are up. We did our first spraying of apples and another will come shortly as the trees bud out. We even have a little sweet corn in but no corn or soybeans yet.