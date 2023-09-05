People are also reading…
A much nicer and cooler week was a very pleasant change of pace. Certainly felt like fall but sounds like we don’t get to enjoy it for long, back to the mid- 90s for this coming week. That will be good for speeding along the crops drying down. I think we are most likely still three weeks out from much harvesting going on around here. I have heard of some heavy feeding pressure from green cloverleaf worms in the area on some later planted beans. Good reminder don’t forget to continue to check on your crops to get them all the way to the finish line. Hopefully everyone has a great Labor Day weekend!