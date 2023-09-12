People are also reading…
Not a lot has changed since last week’s report. A couple of small showers through the area are helping to finish out the later-planted beans and corn. The majority of this crop is done and just drying down. We will soon find out just how good or bad this crop is. The cooler fall-like temps we have had in the last week and those forecasted for the next 14 days certainly are a breath of fresh air coming from that week of over 100. Not much for harvest activity happening yet, but I suspect by week’s end the landscape will start to change. I hope everyone has a safe start and a great harvest this year.