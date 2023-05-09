People are also reading…
We finally have had some spring-like temperatures! We were able to get back into the fields Tuesday afternoon and hit it pretty hard. We have about a day left of bean planting and we are off to a decent start on corn. Some guys are getting close to wrapped up and others are just getting started. We received some welcomed rain Saturday evening into the night along with more showers Sunday evening as well. Forecast shows decent chance of more rain through the next seven days so I don’t expect much field work this week.