A pretty productive week here at least in my part of the county. We did have some spotty rain showers which has been the story all spring. Some areas had none and others have about 1 inch. Some have wrapped up planting and some still have a ways to go on corn and beans both. No rain in the forecast for the next two weeks should allow everyone to get wrapped up with planting, however, we might be begging for some rain before that two weeks are over. We still can see our breath in the mornings, which isn’t normal for the end of May.