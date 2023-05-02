People are also reading…
Much of the same weather-wise here last week — cooler than usual temperatures and some rain showers. We did manage to get a couple days of running middle of the week before some showers left us sitting idle again. We still haven’t planted the first kernel of corn on our farm as we are trying to wait for the right weather conditions as cold soil temperatures are less than ideal for corn germination. The next 15-day forecast is positive temperature-wise, but with the good comes the bad — rain chances. I suspect we will be back to planting beans mid-week, and fingers crossed we will get some corn in the ground if we can dodge the rain showers.