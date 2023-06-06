People are also reading…
Hot and dry seems to be our trend this summer. Crops conditions are starting to degrade a little more every day. We have some soil moisture, but it’s running very low. The earliest planted corn in the area seems to be taking it the worst, but everything in general has slowed on growth. A few weeks without rain, temps mid-80s to mid-90s and no humidity will do that. We are on standby with spraying both corn and beans. Need some moisture to activate some chemistry, but I suspect more spraying will take place this week due to some early beans getting close to canopy. We will continue to pray for rain this week.