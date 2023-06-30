People are also reading…
Wheat cutting and double-crop bean planting wrapped up for the most part this week. Most hit it pretty hard trying to get done before the rain chances by week’s end. We finally had a good soaking rain to save the day. One inch to 2.1 inches fell Thursday in two rain events. The afternoon storms brought some high winds but luckily not much hail. There is some corn laid over pretty hard, but I suspect it will straighten up without much issue. Crop conditions were deteriorating pretty fast before this rain, and I have no doubt we have lost the top end on this corn crop. However, without this saving grace rain we could have been looking at a 40-50% yield reduction, so gladly we took some wind damage to get the rain.