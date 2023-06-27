People are also reading…
Another dry week here in Crawford County. Last weekend’s rain chances came and went without any useful precipitation. The cooler temps we have been having are helping to combat the lack of moisture, but that can only help for so long. On Sunday June 25, we struck out on a very good chance of rain, receiving just over a tenth inch which wasn’t quite enough to settle the dust. Temperatures seem to be on the rise this week and I’m afraid this will be the nail in our 2023 crop’s coffin. Some early-planted corn will be approaching tassel in 10-14 days, and with no water at this critical time the end results will not be pretty.