Crop conditions continued to deteriorate with corn and beans both suffering from the dry weather. Most in our area held off from spraying both corn and beans, not wanting to further stress the crops. With the decent chance of rain yesterday (Sunday) a lot of us pulled the trigger mid-week on post spraying. Sunday did not disappoint — we got our first substantial rain in over a month. Most in our area received 1 inch to an inch and six-tenths of rain. We all hear the slang “million dollar rains,” well I’m certain this one was more than that. I believe the corns top end yield has been hurt some from this extended hot and dry streak, but how much we really have no way of knowing till closer to harvest.