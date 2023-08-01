People are also reading…
Hot! Not only did we taking a beating working outside, but our crops took it on the chin as well. We did catch two rains — three-tenths each, Friday and Saturday morning right here at the home farm — but best I could tell it didn’t cover the majority of our fields. Some corn looks fantastic, other fields are really struggling. We had some corn pollinating this week, and it’s a little early to tell exactly how much it was affected but I have seen some ears with misses. I’ve heard speculations of 10 bushel/acre a day being lost from dry weather added with a heat index over 100. I have noticed a lot of bean fields by mid-week had a pale green or even a brown tint to the hillsides. Let’s hope for some much-needed rain and cooler temps going forward.