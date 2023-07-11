People are also reading…
Hope everyone had a great 4th of July as I and my family did. Talk about a turnaround — we have dumped just over 6 inches from our rain gauge over the last 7-10 days. Very blessed to have the rain, and the forecast looks like more is coming later this week. Like farming always is, the timing of this weather change is going to prove challenging for a lot of fungicide passes. Some corn in the area has been flown on, and the early beans are getting very close to that critical R3 growth stage.