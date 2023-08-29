People are also reading…
Hot wasn’t the correct adjective to describe what we had to go through last week. Not only did we get to enjoy some miserable outside working conditions, the added bonus was listening to the Pro Farmer tour tell us how great of a crop we have coming on across the Midwest. Believe them or don’t, this crop is about impossible to judge from the sheer variability. I’ve never seen such even emerged corn become so uneven later in the season. The hot, dry weather really hurt our late-season fill. We did get blessed by some relief Friday night and Saturday morning with some scattered rains. Will it help us? Yes, however, a lot of these crops matured a week in advance thanks to last week’s weather. We will know the truth soon enough with harvest right around the corner.