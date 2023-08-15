People are also reading…
After some decent moisture at the end of last week, this week the crops overall looked well. But looks can be deceiving; a good friend of mine sent me some photos of some of his corn south of Effingham that looks fantastic from the road however the ears are bare. Between the drought and the heat, it simply didn’t pollinate. He’s not the only one I’ve heard reporting this. I think a lot of guys who don’t take the time to walk their fields could be in for a huge shock once the combines roll. We have walked a lot of our corn and luckily we haven’t found any major pollination issues – however yields are too sporadic to get a good feel on a yield guess. Some more rain would have been nice since the extended forecast looks above normal in temperature and below in precipitation. Seems like the rains have been in a pattern where they like to split us and go north and south.