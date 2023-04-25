People are also reading…
Spring got off to a rocky start here in Crawford County. A tornado devastated the area on March 31 with three lives lost, many homes leveled and three farms completely destroyed. We spent the first two weeks of April like most other farmers cleaning up fields and helping neighbors pick up the pieces. We were able to finish up spraying burndown and got started on anhydrous in the middle of the month. Some guys planted some corn in the area last week, but with the wet and cold forecast we focused on finishing up anhydrous and sticking a few beans in the ground. We received eight-tenths to an inch of rain last Thursday night into Friday along with much cooler temps. I wouldn’t call us behind yet, but with the foreseeable forecast being abnormally cool and multiple chances of rain the next 15 days, we are not far from it.