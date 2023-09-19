People are also reading…
Harvest has begun in my area of southeast Champaign County. No one has been running very hard that I have heard of yet, but as of mid-week half-price drying and basis pushes have gotten some to nose into corn fields. Moisture is running above 20% for early-planted corn, and it sounds like the bushels are there! Still very early and not many acres are shelled, but I haven't heard anything below 220. There will be some beans cut by the weekend, but as of now beans have been second fiddle to corn. Next week combines will be running on beans.