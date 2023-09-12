People are also reading…
Pretty much all of the corn except for what was planted late has begun to fade from green to brown. Ears for the most part are still upright, but we are quickly approaching harvest. Hand shelled 109- and 117-day corn planted April 13 tested 26.5% and 29.4% on Sept. 7. I don't expect to see much activity in corn going into next week. Soybeans are really changing fast! The next 10 days could see some movement for a good chunk of acres. Early group 3s are 100% yellow and are beginning to drop leaves. There are a few early maturity beans that could go as early as next week possibly. Everyone is anxious to hear those first yield reports.