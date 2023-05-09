People are also reading…
Another productive week with warmer temps allowed more folks to wrap up planting. By the end of last week, just a handful of fields were left unplanted in southeast Champaign and northwest Edgar counties. Soybeans planted the week following Easter have fully emerged, and you can see the rows from the road. Beans planted later aren't far behind and should emerge this week. Early-planted corn has emerged with little issues. Any corn planted during the cold spells will likely emerge this week also. Showers over the weekend were welcomed, but it sounds like some got more than they wanted. We could see some areas of replant due to excess rainfall.