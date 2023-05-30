People are also reading…
It was a nice week in our area with warm temps and calm conditions. Post application spraying on corn is underway. Corn is looking good with no noticeable issues from the longer-than-anticipated cool weather during early and mid-April. The earliest planted corn is approaching knee high and starting to green up as it reaches the nitrogen. Soybeans still seem to be growing slowly. Some post applications are being applied to non-GMO soybeans in the area, but mostly quiet on that front. There is moisture when digging below the surface, but I think most would agree that a rain would be welcomed. No rain in the forecast for our area for at least a week.