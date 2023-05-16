People are also reading…
Heavy rains that fell last Saturday and Sunday left a broad rainfall total of 2 inches or more for most of the area. Some received more, which led to ponding on low-lying acres. The water did soak in quickly, and temperatures stayed mild through most of the week. Crops that were underwater for a short period seem to have survived. Most of the week was spent looking at water damage and checking soybean populations. Some soybeans have struggled to emerge and are very slow to grow that were planted during the cool temps we had around April 20. By the end of the week the ground has mostly dried up with a few exceptions. Wouldn't be surprised to see some sprayers creep out for post emerge on the first-planted corn in the next 7 to 10 days.