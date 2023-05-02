People are also reading…
Last weekend saw some showers and cooler temps return to the area. Enough rain fell to stop field work once again briefly. The very cold temperatures Sunday night/Monday morning did nip a few acres of the earliest planted soybeans. By mid-week planters were rolling along Rt. 36 near Hume. Ground conditions continue to be very good, and it sounds like some guys are close to the finish line on soybeans. Corn planting progress is a little further behind, with reluctance due to the colder temps we’ve experienced. Both corn and soybeans that were planted the week following Easter are emerging in Champaign County. Everyone would welcome warmer temps to return.