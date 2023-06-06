People are also reading…
A bit of a slow week in the area. Most of the corn has been sprayed a second time with the exception of some later-planted fields. The corn is hitting the nitrogen and looks pretty good as of now. We are dry once again and could really use a rain. Soybeans are gaining some growth and looking better as they begin to branch out. I saw a few reports of the first blooms on the earliest planted. Post spraying is underway, but there is some reluctance without rain to activate the residual herbicides.