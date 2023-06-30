People are also reading…
There are a few cutting wheat and from what I’ve heard the yields have been good. Still hot and dry through mid-week with forecasts shifting to a wetter pattern finally! Thursday brought a derecho storm front to a large portion of the state. The crop damage varies, but there is a lot of flat corn. No doubt there will be some snapped off, but as of now it appears most will right itself. Luckily the plants should be vertical before pollination starts. Just seven-tenths of rain locally out of that system. Not near enough to shore up the moisture shortage. There was some hail in the area, but none that I have seen in my neck of the woods.