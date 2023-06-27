People are also reading…
Unfortunately, another repeat week in the east central part of the state. We have remained dry but fortunately cool. Nighttime temps have remained very cool, which has been very helpful with plant stress. We did catch anywhere from 0.25 to 0.4 inches of rain early Monday morning. The corn is still looking relatively good at this point. But the later-planted corn is really starting to look tough during the day. We are approaching a very desperate situation as tassels will be out in the next 10 days. Beans have come to a standstill. The early-planted beans are not quite knee high. There are a lot of no-till beans that are not as tall as the stalks left from last fall.