A pleasant week temperature-wise following last weekend's rains that fell on some of the area. The areas that missed out are beginning to stress some during the day. Later-planted corn seems to be struggling more. Same with the light soils. It looks like we are in for yet another dry week in the east central portion of the state. Nervousness is setting in where rains have been scarce. There is no topsoil moisture to speak of and these small rains are only buying time. Eventually we need a meaningful soaker or things will really start to go south. Most of the corn is 3-4 feet tall now. Soybeans are blooming. The beans that were planted earlier in April have some decent height to them now — 15-inch rows are one rain away from closing shut.