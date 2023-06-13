People are also reading…
Most of the corn that was planted early is knee to waist high. Just about everything I've seen has exited the “ugly stage” and is down to the nitrogen. There are some uneven stands still visible from the cold temps early in the season, but overall the corn looks pretty good! The soybeans are finally starting to get some size and branch out. Bean spraying is well underway with most fields at the third to fourth trifoliate. Some guys were waiting on the rain to let another flush of weeds germinate before spraying their last fields. The rains finally showed up Sunday! In southeast Champaign County rains disappointed, with totals anywhere from a half inch to just a trace. Seems the further south in the county the luckier you were. A half inch isn't enough, but we will take it!