Seems like we have reached the quiet part of late summer. Most of the fungicide spraying is done. Just trying to keep fields clean as weeds are breaking the canopy in beans. Last week saw some scattered rainfall across the area. Southern Champaign County seemed to be the dry spot with amounts to the south and east closer to 1 inch. The corn is hanging in there, but without cooler temperatures and a shot of water it will slowly go backward in my area. Soybeans are filling the lower pods and still setting blooms at the top as of now. We will need rain to bring them to the finish line.