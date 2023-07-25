People are also reading…
Corn and bean spraying continued this past week but has begun to wrap up as we approach the middle of the month. Early-planted corn is reaching brown silk and appears to have pollinated well. Some of the latest planted corn is just starting to tassel. It will be a tough week for that with extreme temperatures forecasted. We are not dry but would take an inch of rain without complaints. A good soaker would finish off the corn crop in southeast Champaign County. Soybeans look good, with the 30-inch rows just about closed. Seeing quite a bit of weed pressure in non-GMO fields, partially due to the lack of moisture to activate post emerge products.