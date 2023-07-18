People are also reading…
Locally we are sitting pretty good at the moment. Corn and beans have definitely rebounded nicely from the recent rains. Early corn is most of the way through pollination with optimal weather! Some corn fungicide has gone on this week, and I'm expecting to see more spray planes in the coming weeks. To the northeast the corn is green, but it is very short and shooting tassels. Time will tell on that crop. To the southeast things are still wet in the low spots in some areas. I'm seeing some plant stress in those areas due to wet feet. There were areas that received 3.5 inches with the latest round of showers and even with the dry conditions the water is taking its time soaking in. Soybeans planted the week following Easter are beginning to reach R3 and there is some fungicide/insecticide going on.