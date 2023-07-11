People are also reading…
Last week was a week of cleanup for many in our area. Large trees went down or were topped out by the high winds that came with the rains. The corn that was leaned over was able to upright itself within a few days. All of the crops look much better after a drink of water! Tassels were beginning to show up by the middle of the week, and by the weekend the early-planted corn was mostly tasseled. The temperatures looking ahead in the forecast look good for pollination. The potential for a good crop is still there. Soybeans are setting pods and are gaining some size after the rains. Fifteen-inch rows have closed, though 30-inch rows have a ways to go before shading in the row. I have received more rain in July as of now than we did in the entire month of June.