People are also reading…
We have had two rain events in the last seven days roll across the middle of the state. We will gladly take that kind of rain this time of year. Overall crops are looking good. The dark green is beginning to fade on some of the soybeans as we creep into the second week of August. Corn looks good but noticing some kernel abortion with the heat the week before. The corn plants have remained healthy up until this point with very little disease pressure. There is some corn beginning to fire at the base of the plant. This coming week looks good for more rain chances and cooler temperatures. Great weather for kernel fill. Still shaping up to be a great crop for my area.