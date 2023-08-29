People are also reading…
Last week's heat didn't help the crop, but we did have rain come through on Friday night that helped out with crop stress. Rain totals from four-tenths to an inch and a half. Corn seemed to take the heat a little harder in my area than beans. Some drooping ears, and the hilltops got pretty cooked. Overall, not likely something that will be a widespread issue going into harvest. Soybeans seemed to take the heat in stride. Most fields in the area are still holding that grey color with just a touch of yellow starting to show. The 2.5’s in my plot at my house are about 50/50 yellow and green. Sounds like dry weather will continue with cooler temps going into next week with more heat to follow that into next weekend. Time will tell!