Kind of a dreary week last week with some days of clouds and rain showers. Totals were a half inch or less and spotty. Those who got them aren't complaining, but I think most are looking forward to some sunshine. The 109-day corn planted the week following Easter is not quite half milk line. The extreme heat coming in will speed that along. Disease pressure has continued to stay very low in the corn even with the damp weather. The 2.5 maturity beans in our plot are beginning to yellow. Pods seem to have filled out well over the last week.