Another 1 to 3 inches of rain fell this past week across my area. Higher totals were along Rt. 36 in Edgar County compared to SE Champaign County. We have enough moisture to finish this crop off at the moment with average weather going forward. I expect to see a little bit of disease showing up in corn as we get back out and scout after things dry out some. I'm hearing of some early signs of diplodia in the corn. But so far, the leaf disease has been minimal. The beans look really good right now. Pods are filling up nicely and the plants are putting on clusters at the top from the recent rains. A week of sunshine would be welcomed this week!