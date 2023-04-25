People are also reading…
Field work began slowly Monday following Easter in southeast Champaign County. Ground conditions have been good, and improved as the week progressed with the heat that came in. By midweek there was an increase in spraying, tillage and planting with most focusing on soybeans. Some corn being planted as well. Friday saw a lot of activity in Champaign and Vermilion counties. Edgar County east of Rt. 49 is wetter and hasn’t seen much activity at all. On April 16, fieldwork slowed with the wet and cool weather approaching. A cold and wet start to the week of April 21 limited field activity. By midweek planters were rolling again just in time for more rain late Thursday. Half inch of rain and still falling as of Thursday night.