Growers are starting to protect their wheat with fungicides this week and some are adding in some micronutrients and biologicals to help what looks like a great wheat crop look even better. The weather seems to be the talk of the town as always this time of year, and we could use a rain like most others. The bailing of grass pathways and waterways has commenced. It looks like hay may be a hot commodity this summer. Have a great weekend and thank you to all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we can do what we do.