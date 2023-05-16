People are also reading…
With showers being scattered last weekend, anywhere from 4 to 0.1 inches, there’s a wide variety of activities taking place on the farm this week. From finishing up corn planting to switching out tires on the sprayer to put the skinnies on for post-emerge passes. Lots of stand counts being taken to determine if there is a need for replant. This week will be big in determining if we should tear it out or watch it adapt. There has been less replant warranted than was expected so far. Let’s hope that trend continues.