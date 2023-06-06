People are also reading…
The haves and have nots are surfacing, in terms of rainfall. We were part of the have nots in most of my local area of Tazewell County. The crops look good considering some have not had rain since planting. Soybeans are short and corn is not as lush and thick in the afternoon heat. But there is still water in the whorl in the mornings! Corn plants are amazing! Spraying post herbicide and making hay have been the activities of the past week. There is some side dressing happening too.