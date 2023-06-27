People are also reading…
Emotions are running high for some local growers, including myself. Some May-planted corn has yet to receive a rain and the soybeans are rolling their leaves, showing signs of stress. Nutrient deficiencies are showing up in many plants. These include potassium deficiencies and nitrogen/sulfur deficiencies. These nutrients are needed in large supply at this point as the plants want to grow at an incredible rate. One reason these nutrients are deficient is because they move into the plant via water. No water … no nutrient uptake.