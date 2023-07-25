People are also reading…
It sounds like a war zone around here with the crop-dusters flying on crop protection and foliar feedings. We saw our first tar spot this week in Tazewell County. They were small spots but were present nonetheless. With over six weeks until black layer, it is a good idea to protect this crop that is looking more and more promising. Spray drones are being added to the mix of airplanes, helicopters and ground rigs to get the job done. This seems to be a great addition, and growers like the job that they are doing.