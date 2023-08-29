People are also reading…
Local crop tours are going on. It is amazing what is seen throughout the field. Makes it hard to give a confident guess. Milk line is a quarter to three-fourths. Spotty thunderstorms have given the soybeans some new life.
Local crop tours are going on. It is amazing what is seen throughout the field. Makes it hard to give a confident guess. Milk line is a quarter to three-fourths. Spotty thunderstorms have given the soybeans some new life.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.